Several of Wisconsin's GOP legislators recently introduced a state constitutional amendment that would limit the governor's partial veto power.
The proposed constitutional amendment is a reaction to Gov. Tony Ever's recent use of his line-item veto to increase state K-12 school funding by $84 million in Wisconsin's 2019-2021 budget. The sponsors of the proposed amendment have said that Ever's use of the line-item veto was a "power grab."
The interesting thing is that Gov. Ever's so-called "power grab" pales in comparison to the actual power grab executed by Wisconsin's GOP-controlled Legislature during the 2018 extraordinary lame-duck session. Recall that these same righteous legislators significantly reduced the powers of the governor and attorney general before Gov. Evers even took office.
At that time, the GOP legislators claimed they were simply restoring a "balance of power" to Wisconsin government. Apparently, the state's balance of power was just fine during Scott Walker's eight years as governor.
While our GOP legislators struggle to sort out who is actually "grabbing power," I'm thankful we have a governor who is looking out for Wisconsin's school-age children and has restored $84 million in state funding for our K-12 schools.
Bob Vetter, Madison