In Wednesday's letter to the editor "GOP should heed will of the people" the writer believes that when there is divided government, the governor's agenda should prevail and the Legislature should simply defer to that agenda. Why?
Why is a governor's election more important than legislators' elections? Why is one the "will of the people" and the others are not?
Does the writer believe Tony Evers' 1% victory was somehow a huge mandate? Certainly, his election reflects the will of the people on one side of the political aisle.
But the will of the people who voted in the Republican majorities in the Legislature is just as important.
I liked it when there was full Republican control at the Capitol. Now I support a Republican Legislature who is trying to govern according to conservative principles and who is defending the conservative agenda of the Scott Walker years.
According to the will of the people in Wisconsin called Republicans, the state has and will be well-served by the governance of our Republican Legislature.
John Voss, Madison