Legislature has politicized virus -- Paula Dail

It’s not surprising that someone as qualified as Andrea Palm is leaving Wisconsin for a position in the Biden administration. Who can blame her? After two years in her current position as Wisconsin's top health official, during which she has guided the state through a life-threatening pandemic, the Republican-run Legislature still refuses to confirm her.

More to the point, why should the state Legislature have any say whatsoever in managing this pandemic? I don’t go to my physician for political advice, and I certainly do not go to my state representatives for medical advice. I expect the same is true for legislators.

It makes no sense that the Legislature thinks it is capable of input into managing a medical crisis it has neither the knowledge nor experience to manage. Yet by turning the pandemic into a legislative issue, that is exactly what is occurring, and Wisconsin is very much worse for it.

The Republicans are playing life-and-death politics because they can, not because they have the best interests of Wisconsinites at the forefront of their efforts. This needs to stop now, before any more people die, and before more highly qualified people are driven away from the state by senseless political posturing.

Paula Dail, emerita research professor of social welfare and public policy, Spring Green