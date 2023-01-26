Legislature banned plastic bag bans -- Butch Beedle

In response to the Jan. 12 letter to the editor "Plastic bag ban is a no-brainer," which implores Madison to ban plastic bags, the unfortunate reality is that the Republican Legislature made it illegal for municipalities to ban the use of plastic bags by passing 2015 Wisconsin Act 302.

This legislation followed wording from the American Legislative Exchange Council that was used in other states and was written by a lobbyist for the industry. The law basically says that cities, villages, towns and counties are prohibited from enacting or enforcing ordinances that regulate containers that include bottles, cans, Styrofoam and plastic and paper bags.

Sen. Roger Roth, R-Appleton, and other co-sponsors rationalized that implementing bans created obstacles for consumers, local businesses and manufactures that profit off their use because of potential patchwork ordinances.

Though I agree with everything in the letter, under the gerrymandered Republican majority, it’s not going to change soon.

Butch Beedle, Evansville

The Mendota Marsh collection