The recent article "Republicans put focus on referendums" presents a cynical view of the use of referendums to promote a partisan political agenda. Legislative Republicans appear to be making a power play by promoting referendums for constitutional amendments to circumvent vetoes by Gov. Tony Evers and enact law in their own interest, not necessarily in the public interest.

Legislative Republicans won't even consider a state referendum proposed by one of their own, U.S. Sen. Senator Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh. Johnson seems to agree with Evers' proposal to make it possible for voters to decide contentious issues such as abortion that the Legislature does not address.

Elected officials point to a fear factor of creating a referendum tsunami of too many referendums once they become common. States such as Michigan with initiative referendums have limits by requiring a large number of voter petitions. Their legislature can step in to act on the issue before the referendum is voted on. Michigan did this for a proposed increase in the minimum wage. Their legislature enacted a minimum wage law differing from the referendum proposal.

If voters want to make an abortion, redistricting, marijuana or minimum wage law they should be able to have a referendum to do it.

Bob Hunt, Lodi

