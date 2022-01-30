Legislative seats should reflect vote -- Wendy Fearnside

The goal of redistricting is to have legislative districts with approximately equal populations so that everyone's vote has equal weight.
Equal sized districts do not automatically ensure that all votes have an equal chance of affecting election outcomes. Republicans proved that when, in 2011, they purposely redrew legislative district boundaries to give themselves a substantial majority of the seats in the state Legislature while winning half or fewer of the total votes cast statewide.
While least change, compactness and other standards for evaluating district maps are important, they are not sufficient. We have only way to know if the redistricting process and its resulting maps achieve the underlying purpose of giving all votes equal weight. That is whether the party with the most votes wins -- not just in each district, but where it counts most -- in the makeup of the legislative bodies that make our laws.
Maps are only fair when each party wins seats proportional to its share of the total number of votes statewide.
I urge the Wisconsin Supreme Court to use proportionality as the deciding factor in setting the legislative district boundaries that will determine whether all votes are equal in the decade to come.
Wendy Fearnside, Madison