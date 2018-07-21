The July 15 article, "Ex-SEAL’s speech canceled," questioned the vetting process of the American Legion. As the leader of the nearly two million member American Legion, I feel compelled to respond.

Former Navy SEAL questions American Legion vetting process, has speech canceled Van Orden said he was one who let the state Legion know its then-historian, Howard "Gordy" Clewell, had lied about his service.

The American Legion lobbied hard for the passage of the Stolen Valor Act by Congress and we have even defended it in the U.S. Supreme Court.

Like any organization of notable size, on rare occasions we have been misled or lied to by people purporting to be veterans or actual veterans with fictionalized tales about their service. While we believe this is reprehensible, it is equally reprehensible to sully the reputations of the more than 99 percent of American Legionnaires who are who they say they are -- honorable wartime veterans who continue to serve their country and communities.

I do not know what motivated former state commander Robert Oliver to lie about his service. But when I learned the truth just after his death seven years ago, I know what motivated me -- compassion for his grieving family. I saw no purpose in a posthumous inquiry, when we knew it was not possible to confront the accused. I attended Oliver’s wake, along with a few other Legionnaires, and we offered our condolences to his family. It was a tough decision, but one I would make again.

The American Legion believes all honorable wartime service is noble in itself and requires no embellishment. For those who have served in such a manner, I hope you will visit www.legion.org or your local American Legion post and consider joining our ranks.

Denise H. Rohan, national commander, American Legion