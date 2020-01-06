Legalizing pot would benefit state -- William A. Werch

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker granted more than 11,000 pardons for low-level marijuana convictions on Dec. 31, describing the step as the first wave of thousands of such expungements anticipated under the state's new marijuana legalization law.
The governor announced the pardons at a church on Chicago's South Side. He said clearing the misdemeanor offenses from individuals' records will make it easier for them to get jobs, housing and financial aid for college.
It is absolutely appalling to me that marijuana was criminalized in the first place. The idea that I could lose my house, be fined and jailed for growing a plant is just wrong.
On Jan. 1, the first day of legalized marijuana sales in Illinois, more than 77,000 transactions were made that added up to nearly $3.2 million in sales. Think about how that tax revenue on those sales could help Wisconsin.
Even more important, we wouldn't have to waste money on enforcement of this unjust law. Our law officers could use more of their resources to fight real crimes.
If you have a problem with someone using marijuana -- you are the one with a problem. Mind your own business.
William A. Werch, Berlin