Wisconsin is once again appearing backwards by its refusal to legalize cannabis sales. It’s going to happen eventually. Why the delay?
It is reminiscent of how embarrassingly long it took for Wisconsin to ban indoor smoking, while most of the surrounding states plus much of the rest of the nation had already implemented bans. Wisconsin residents are crossing the border to buy cannabis products from other states and Wisconsin is losing that revenue. Surely we could use the tax proceeds from legalizing cannabis sales to benefit the people of Wisconsin.
An October 2022 Marquette Law School poll showed most Wisconsin resident support legalizing cannabis. Additionally, a 2019 Marquette Law School poll found a whopping 83% of Wisconsinites think medical marijuana should be legal. These polls demonstrate how out of touch the Republican gerrymandered Wisconsin state Legislature is with the people of this state.
This is more evidence for why we need fair maps.
Janice Antoniewicz-Werner, Madison