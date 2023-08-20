Last Sunday's State Journal editorial, "Legal weed never made more sense," claims that Wisconsin must obey the winds of change on the legalization of marijuana. In addition to observing the decline of society, Wisconsinites should now be able to smell the decline, wafting gracefully in those winds of change. The awful scent must permeate the air and stick to the clothes, so as to blot out antiquated smells, such as fresh bread or flowers.

The perfect emblem of a dysfunctional society is an argument for the proliferation of drug use predicated on the promise of marginally increased tax revenue. If Wisconsin needs more tax revenue, the state should levy more progressive income taxes or corporate taxes, and not encourage public health decline so as to squeeze out an excise tax on its sickened populous. Rather than an extension of human freedom, marijuana use is a behavioral master that confines true liberty and impoverishes the soul.

The editorial board makes short reference to judicial disparities for possession charges. If that is the case, then it follows that the new excise tax would be levied at similarly disproportionate rates. The bold tax and spending plan that legal marijuana offers could thus be seen as a regressive, racial excise tax.

John M. Hines, Madison