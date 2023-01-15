Legal pot would harm more children -- Patrick Hardyman

Last Sunday's editorial by the Wisconsin State Journal, "Imagine a Legislature that listens," voiced the editorial board's support for the legalization of recreational marijuana in Wisconsin and its continual push for abortion rights. This is another example of how our youngest members of the human family are being injured and, when it comes to abortion, having their lives destroyed.

A few days before the editorial, the State Journal ran a story detailing the rise of hospitalizations related to young children eating edibles that contained marijuana. According to the study published by the journal Pediatrics, "in 2020, pediatric cases of edible marijuana ingestion accounted for more than 40% of all human poison exposures reported that year."

Even worse, the number of cases of children under the age of 5 who accidentally consumed these edibles rose by 1,375% over the duration of the study with "about 90% of the cases originated at the child's home." If Wisconsin joins the other states in making recreational marijuana legal, no doubt that would have a negative impact on the health and well-being of young children in our state.

Polls don't determine right and wrong, and what the State Journal advocates when it comes to "recreational" use of marijuana and abortion rights would be a step backward.

Patrick Hardyman, Blanchardville

