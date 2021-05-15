Legal marijuana would create jobs -- Jim Lyne

Last Sunday's State Journal editorial, "167 million reasons for legal pot," is a good start for a rational discussion on legal adult use in our state.

But regulation and tax revenue are only the beginning of the good economic news for our neighbors. In 2021, the legal pot industry is responsible for 321,000 full-time American jobs. That is a gain of over 77,000 jobs from just 2020. Illinois’ legal pot industry is expected to grow to 63,000 jobs by 2025.