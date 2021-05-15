Legal marijuana would create jobs -- Jim Lyne

Last Sunday's State Journal editorial, "167 million reasons for legal pot," is a good start for a rational discussion on legal adult use in our state.
But regulation and tax revenue are only the beginning of the good economic news for our neighbors. In 2021, the legal pot industry is responsible for 321,000 full-time American jobs. That is a gain of over 77,000 jobs from just 2020. Illinois’ legal pot industry is expected to grow to 63,000 jobs by 2025.
Because of Republican legislative obstinance on legalization, Wisconsin is now missing out on this opportunity for statewide job growth. Go on any jobsite to see where these cannabis jobs are. They’re in rural communities and urban areas. They’re retail jobs. They’re growing and processing jobs. They’re compliance jobs. Chemists, accountants, security, managers, drivers, trainers, quality control -- they’re all needed. There are entry level jobs, part-time positions and full-time professional and highly skilled as well as high-paying jobs.
In short, legalization is a massive jobs program. Not only is Wisconsin foregoing millions in annual tax revenue, keeping pot unregulated and illegal is passing on thousands of jobs. Are Wisconsin Republicans against job growth? It’s time to put legalization back in the budget and grow Wisconsin’s economy.
