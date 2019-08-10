The definition of “illegal” is "contrary to or prohibited by law." The definition of an “illegal alien” is "a foreign national who is living without official authorization in a country of which they are not a citizen."
Apparently, illegal aliens and people who support illegal aliens in the United States don’t understand the meaning of these words. All illegal immigrants should not be in the United States. If they want to be here, they should return to their country of origin and apply to become a legal U.S. citizen.
If their application is accepted then they will be welcomed into the United States with open arms. Why is this so difficult for some people to understand? Why do people who knowingly break the law feel they are entitled to anything?
Ray Stalowski, Oregon