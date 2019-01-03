This is a note to Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester. Having a legislative majority does not mean he can do business as a private club. That $850,000 he agreed to pay to a law firm to defend gerrymandered voting districts is my money. I have a right to information about it.
In fact, the whole process of redistricting is the people’s business, not just that of the Republican caucus. Yes, Vos can pass it with his majority vote. But the process is still the business of the people, and we have the right to see it.
David Schendlinger, Middleton