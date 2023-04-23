One of the greatest evils of my generation is the idea that women -- and women only -- get to decide who should be born in this nation.

Nothing in our Constitution would grant this "liberty" to any human being to get a free license to kill a defenseless, innocent child in the womb.

I wrote this letter to the editor on April 16, which coincides with the 60th anniversary of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s powerful "Letter from Birmingham Jail." He wrote in response to eight white clergymen who were critical of his street protests in Birmingham, Alabama, and other areas in the deep South.

King wrote about just and unjust laws. He quoted from St. Augustine and St. Thomas Aquinas: "A just law is a man-made code that squares with the moral law or the law of God. An unjust law is a code that is out of harmony with the moral law. ... An unjust law is a human law that is not rooted in eternal law and natural law."

Unfortunately, "we the people" have been deceived by the travesty of Roe for nearly 50 years, which led to 64 million abortions.

Patrick Hardyman, Blanchardville

