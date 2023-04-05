Legal abortion has devalued life

It’s interesting that the ones who are most adamant about more gun control are the same ones who see nothing wrong with having killed off 63 million unborn babies since the Roe v. Wade decision. And they are seeking to kill many more. They will not admit that they are partially responsible for the mass shootings and put all the blame on guns.

These people have made life very cheap by saying it is perfectly alright to have killed off 63 million individuals. Then they cannot figure out where people get the idea that if you don’t want someone, you just eliminate them.

These same people will not allow students to be told about eternal consequences of bad behavior because that may offend someone. They will be much more offended after reaching the wrong place in eternity.

Everyone under the age of 50 should be very thankful that their mothers did not abort them, and everyone over the age of 50 should be thankful that their grandchildren were allowed to live. And if you are glad for the chance to live, why are you against others having the same chance? Give the child up for adoption rather than killing it.

Carl Boyke, Beaver Dam

