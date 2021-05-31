Leftist views are ruining our country -- Cliff Schmitt

I travel almost daily from Sun Prairie to Madison. Invariably, every vehicle passes me exceeding the speed limit by up to 30 mph and sometimes more.
Recently, a vehicle whizzed past me at an excessive speed, cutting in between cars and crossing lanes with no turn signals. I wondered where are the police are when you need them. Then an unmarked police car sped by me and, two blocks later, pulled the culprit over. I honked and gave the officer the "thumbs up."
So what's my point? The police all over the country are doing the best job they can under near impossible conditions. It's time all of us support law enforcement. We should start pressuring our elected officials to do the right and logical thing when making decisions that effect all of us.
Our justice system is a joke. We arrest offenders and let them go. We let people come over the border illegally, then bus them all over the country. Why? For Democratic votes.
With these leftist views, America will never be the country I grew up in. We will have anarchy, and people will wish to God they had voted for the right.
Cliff Schmitt, Sun Prairie