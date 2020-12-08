Left-wing media commentators undermined Trump for 4 years -- David Rizzo

Sunday's letter to the editor "Right-wing media fuels disinformation" railed against the "despicable right-wing media personalities whose dishonest reporting and commentary on our recent elections perverts the First Amendment and perpetuates the divisiveness that wracks our country.”

Unwilling to listen with an open mind, I can only assume the author of the letter prefers to get his news and opinions from paragons of honesty and journalistic ethics such as: CNN's Don Lemon, Van Jones and Chris Cuomo, and MSNBC's Rachel Maddow, Joy Reid, Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski. This collection of talking heads (none of which will ever appear on anyone’s Mount Rushmore of journalism) blathered on endlessly for four years about Russia collusion, impeachable phone calls and countless other unproven bombshell scandals. They weren't trying to shine a light on truth, but to disrupt, impede and undermine a duly elected administration.