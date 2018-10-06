Many Americans are still in a state of amazement over the presidential election of such an obvious demagogue who exploits fear and other undesirable emotions to win votes. To avoid re-electing this or electing another populist demagogue, voters and politicians must face it that the primary reason Donald Trump succeeded was his promise to stop illegal immigration and deport illegal immigrants.
To avoid enabling President Trump or another to exploit this issue again, Congress should remove this issue by passing immigration reform to greatly broaden the criteria for legal immigration and provide a reasonable path to citizenship for noncriminal aliens already here. This liberalization of our laws should be combined with walls, employer penalties and other means to greatly reduce illegal immigration.
If these measures can be adopted, it would greatly reduce the need for Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids and the recurrence of useless rhetoric by leftist politicians about such raids. Those liberal politicians should adopt a clear agenda for accomplishing immigration reform through congressional action instead of the negativity of just opposing President Trump's policies including ICE raids without offering clear alternatives as outlined above.
Ed Garvoille, Madison