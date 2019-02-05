The recently revealed picture of Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam either wearing blackface or the hood has proven he is a racist and should resign. No excuses or apologies are allowed anymore, according to liberal logic. He needs to step down.
He should also apologize to his political opponent during the campaign for accusing him of racism just because he was a Republican. I think the new standard going forward should be that anyone who accuses someone of racism because of one’s political ideology should be dismissed as well. We see this almost daily from the leftist media and talking heads called Democrats. They always state our president is “racist” but offer no evidence.
The real racism today is against white men. Here are some examples of what can be said in leftist media with no repercussions. Don Lemon from CNN said "We have to stop demonizing people and realize the biggest terror threat in this country is white men, most of them radicalized to the right, and we have to start doing something about them."
Liberals need to do more than apologize, they need to start cleaning their own house.
Pete Papageorge, Oshkosh