Left doesn't want to waste crisis -- Mark Dunavan

In the words of former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, "Never allow a good crisis (to) go to waste. It’s an opportunity to do the things you once thought were impossible.”
Progressives, in particular dwellers on the radical left, have embraced the pandemic with vigor to realize their causes and advance their political wish list. Though the unemployment rate among bachelor's degree recipients has fallen to 2.3%, the Biden administration recently extended its payment moratorium on student loans until May 2022.
This is beyond questionable. Come April, there will no doubt be still another excuse to defer repayment on these legal financial obligations.
The real goal for progressives is to have student loan debt disappear with the wave of the government wand. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., want the Biden administration to discharge $50,000 of student loan debt per borrower. This could cost taxpayers $1 trillion. Most reasonable people would consider that a boatload of money. But for those on the left who believe the proverbial money tree should grow in every backyard, it is a mere pittance.