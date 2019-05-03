Watching Mike Leckrone climb a ladder and raise a baton at Camp Randall or fly across the Kohl Center as part of the spring concert are just a part of the talent of the man who led the UW Band for 50 years.
He is also an amazing lecturer and storyteller. His "Big Bands" and "Legendary Performers" classes are peopled with more of us retired (but still wannabe students) than UW students. Not only do we hear great music, but Leckrone shares information and little known facts about the many musicians covered in his classes.
Did you know, for example, that Eddie Cantor is responsible for starting The March Of Dimes to combat polio, or that Frank Sinatra sat with weights in a pool to help him hold his breath and, as a result, notes longer? I had never heard of Bix Beiderbecke before -- he is Leckrone's personal hero. Fascinating information from a fascinating man.
Leckrone will be missed in the classroom as well as on the field.
LuAnn Clausen, retired teacher, Cambridge