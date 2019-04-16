On Friday night, I had the honor and privilege of attending one of the greatest shows of talent, respect and loyalty to a great university band and an incredible 82-year-old superstar, Mike Leckrone.

The spirit of Wisconsin grabbed me from the moment I entered the Kohl Center where I was surrounded by a sea of cardinal red and white worn by everyone from toddlers to elderly fans moving enthusiastically through the crowd with their walkers.

It was three hours of nonstop entertainment and endless surprises that left a sold-out Kohl Center silent enough to hear a pin drop and inspired enough to do the chicken dance, Jump Around and, yes, even Wisconsin’s own fifth-quarter.

UW Varsity Band's spring concert is director Mike Leckrone's final curtain "There's a finality to me being there, which I'm going to try to somehow capture without taking it away from the students," Leckrone said of his 45th and final spring concert.​

When it seemed like time for Leckrone to take a break from his nonstop narration, walking and running through the crowd, and climbing up and down from his podium, he would appear out of nowhere flying effortlessly through the air. He was doing spins and somersaults, and was even propelled by a flame spewing rocket.

Thank you to the UW Varsity Band and many guest performers, UW-Madison and, above all, Mike Leckrone.

Curt Haugen, Madison, proud father of a UW-Madison graduate