About 10 years ago, our daughter Anna sang a solo from "Les Miserables" at the UW Band concert. (She was 11 or 12 years old at the time.) The three shows went off beautifully. But my story of longtime and now retired director Mike Leckrone has to do with the single practice session.
The producer, Sarah Marty, gave us a date and time to meet with the band. When we arrived at the practice room, Leckrone was standing on a high dais. The remainder of the room was utterly filled -- front to back and left to right -- with the entire UW Marching Band.
Leckrone motioned Anna up to the dais: “Band, this is Anna.” The band roared back “Hello, Anna!” Without further chit chat, Leckrone struck up the band. The first attempt fell off the rails about four measures in. Leckrone stopped the band, looked down at Anna and said, “You sing it.”
So she did. A capella. To the entire UW Marching Band.
When she finished, they roared their approval. Leckrone smiled at her ear to ear. He then turned to the band and said, “Play it like she sang it.” Done. Anna sang the song with the band just that once. Leckrone said, “Perfect. Do it just like that at the show.”
And that’s exactly what happened.
Joseph T. Leone, Brooklyn