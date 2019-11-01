Mike Leckrone

Show of hands: Who believes that former band director Mike Leckrone should have a statue commissioned in his honor at UW-Madison?

I would assume not a whole lot of people would disagree. Leckrone has been a mentor and an inspiration to countless students and fans throughout his five decade tenure. No one is more deserving of a statue outside Camp Randall or the Kohl Center than Leckrone. He is basically a human Bucky Badger.

Support it. It's right. It's decent. It's everything UW-Madison. Who's with me?

Jason Unseth, Eau Claire

