Show of hands: Who believes that former band director Mike Leckrone should have a statue commissioned in his honor at UW-Madison?
I would assume not a whole lot of people would disagree. Leckrone has been a mentor and an inspiration to countless students and fans throughout his five decade tenure. No one is more deserving of a statue outside Camp Randall or the Kohl Center than Leckrone. He is basically a human Bucky Badger.
In the Dairy State, there are few honors more delicious than having a Babcock Hall ice cream flavor named after you.
Support it. It's right. It's decent. It's everything UW-Madison. Who's with me?
Jason Unseth, Eau Claire