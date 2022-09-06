Leaving Trump's cult is difficult -- Ron Thronson

There's little difference between a gang and a cult. Both are fanatically devoted to their cause.

Local congressional representatives, such as Glenn Grothman, R-Glenbeulah, Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, Ryan Steil, R-Janesville, and U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, are petrified with fear to speak against their cult leader, Donald Trump. This is especially true now when it has been revealed Trump had stashed away highly classified papers at Mar-a-Lago. It appears the inmates were running the jail.

Who has Trump shared this information with? Is it his buddy, Vladimir Putin or his "love" interest (Trump's own words) with Kim Jong Un? Is this subversion, espionage or the most despicable act of all, treason?

Tim Michels, Steil, Johnson, Fitzgerald and Grothman should inform us of their position on Trump's involvement.

When you join a gang or a cult, your greatest problem is leaving it. Trump is no different than any other gang leader. Speak up against him and you will pay the price since you know too much.

Our congressional representatives know it and their lips are sealed. Democracy involves a lot more than waving the American flag on the Fourth of July.

Ron Thronson, Edgerton