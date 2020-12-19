Leave the tree in the Capitol alone -- Nancy Wild

While the war rages between those who want a Christmas tree in the Capitol rotunda and the governor who keeps ordering it taken down, does this make any sense to anyone?
If the tree is not supposed to be there because it might get COVID-19, explain how that happens. If it's supposed to bring people in and risk them getting COVID-19, please explain how that could happen because people can't even go in there.
So what is the war really about? It's about power, control and lack of common sense. It's a tradition. Oh, but that's one of the many things being taken from us: history, accountability, tradition and God. I guess I just answered my own question.
Leave the tree alone.
Nancy Wild, Madison