The State Journal's editorial on Tuesday asked, "What will the candidates do about debt?"

The first line read, "President Donald Trump and Congress keep piling more debt on our children and grandchildren." It states our annual budget deficit is approaching $1 trillion.

But the editorial fails to mention that former President Barack Obama raised the debt by $8.5 trillion in his eight years. That's an average of more than $1 trillion each year.

It seems as though the State Journal editorial board expects Democrats to be irresponsible and incompetent and expect Republicans to clean up the mess left by Democrats. Be fair and truthful and report how and by whom the debt was acquired and leave the politics behind.

Bill Evans, Stoughton