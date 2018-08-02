I am troubled by the prospect that the marker identifying the Confederate prisoners who died at Camp Randall would be removed to satisfy the indignation of those who see an offense or slur in everything. Let the dead lie in peace.
If this crowd that needs to set right every wrong, is in need of a cause, I suggest they turn their attention to Lake Monona's "Squaw Bay."
The word "Squaw" is a racial and sexual slur used to defame Native American women. Native Americans do not use the word because it is derogatory, misogynist and racist. It is a term used to demean native women by describing them as female sexual organs.
So let the dead lie in peace and turn your attention to cleaning the lakes of the pollution and Squaw Bay.
Thomas Miller, Madison