I don’t know who these people are that think they have to change all the names of the schools in the Madison School District. But I can tell you, as one who has lived in Madison for 86 years and have attended grade school and high school in Madison, I am getting a little disgusted with what is going on.

The names of all these schools have been in existence for a very long time and have worked fine for the people of Madison. If you don’t like living here and don’t like the way we do things here, then you are more than welcome to leave. But please keep your hands off of our schools.

Their names have always worked fine for us and will continue to work fine for years to come. Just keep your hands off our schools.

Thank you.

Joanne Piepenburg, Madison

