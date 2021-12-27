Least-change model helps Republicans -- Jeannine Ramsey

In Wisconsin, our legislative maps are in the 10-year process of being redrawn. Most voters believe legislative districts should be drawn fairly and not benefit one political party over the other. Our elections -- and ultimately our democracy -- depend on legislative maps to fairly represent all of the people in our great state.
Recently, the Wisconsin State Supreme Court took a position that is unlikely to result in fair maps, by going along with the Republican Party's "least change" criterion, which has no historical merit and which serves only to advantage one party. We need to make our voices heard and demand fair maps.
The pandemic has made get-togethers with friends and family more precious than ever. Take time during this season of hope to share your thoughts about how fairly drawn legislative maps are critical to fair representation. We simply can’t take our democracy for granted.
Jeannine Ramsey, Madison