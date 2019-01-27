I've made a discovery lately that could be useful to everyone, so I would like to share it. Others have probably discovered this, too, but it doesn't seem to be generally known.
If you find yourself having to walk on an icy sidewalk, you can greatly reduce your chance of slipping by using what I call the "winter walk": Take shorter steps, walk flat-footed, and stomp on the ice as you go.
The ice will crack under your feet, and you will seldom slip. Crouching a little to lower your center of gravity also helps.
Safe walking.
John Morgan, Madison