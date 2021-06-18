Learn to love those who irritate you -- Jeffrey L. Brooks

I grew up in an urban community in Nashville, Tennessee. But our school district required us to attend predominantly white schools.
At first, the white kids (mostly the guys) were very mean and prejudiced. But once they realized they couldn't dominate us, despite their numbers, they eventually gave us the respect we deserved.
I didn't realize it at the time, but our teacher was teaching us not to fight violence with violence, which was the opposite of how I was raised. I was raised that if someone hits you, you hit them back.
Eventually, the same kids we stood up to grew to love us, and we grew to love them. In the end, the only difference between us was the color of our skin -- not the content of our character.
We grew to love those who irritated us the most -- because we had the most to learn from them.
Jeffrey L. Brooks, Mauston