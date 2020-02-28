Learn to love the misguided haters -- Thomas Gibson

“Love is the only sane and satisfactory answer to the problem of human existence.” -- Erich Fromm
I have learned to love people who hate me. These people are potentially dangerous. I am concerned about them because they need to be empowered to rethink their prejudices and harmful behaviors.
In essence, people who hate need a lot of love to overcome their emotional pain, fear and anger toward the world around them. Often they are jobless young white men who are blind to the reality of other people: They only see blurred objects of their hatred, based on envy and some characteristic of the innocent person (such as skin color, sexuality, nationality or religion). They are so much in pain they cannot listen to rational words.
People who hate are fellow human beings with human hearts. While I condemn their confused behaviors, I love the person who engages in them.
How do we empower them? Recently, Masood Akhtar founded the group called “We Are Many -- United Against Hate.” This organization empowers one person at a time to achieve a better, happier life. I am now, as a LGBT man, more safe due to his inspired efforts.
Thomas Gibson, DeForest