As a resident of the town of Fox Lake, I was disturbed to learn that a goose roundup has been proposed. I, and many other citizens and community leaders, ask that the roundup be cancelled.

Roundups are inhumane, ineffective and unnecessary. Geese are typically rounded up during June through July, when they are molting and cannot fly. Wildlife agents herd the defenseless creatures into pens. The geese are then either shipped in crates to slaughterhouses or killed by lethal gas in small chambers on the back of trucks. They can be heard banging and thumping as they try to escape.

How can we be so cruel, especially when humane, effective alternatives are available? Communities around the country including De Pere have adopted a humane Canada goose management plan with great success. What are we waiting for?

Let’s focus on solving conflicts with geese, not on reducing their numbers. The town of Fox Lake should adopt an effective and humane long-term Canada goose management plan. There will always be geese. We must learn to coexist.

Julie Flemming, Fox Lake

