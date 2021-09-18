Learn lessons from Typhoid Mary -- Joe Rickey

While the political right wants to claim getting mandatory vaccines for COVID-19 is infringing on their rights, let me tell you the story of Typhoid Mary.
For those of you who don’t know, she was a carrier of the typhoid disease. She exhibited no symptoms yet continued to infect others. She cooked for many and kept infecting them. Eventually, the New York City government had to step in and be the bad guy and exile her to an island outside the city.
This is not the exact-same situation, but it does ring in the sense of public health safety. After Biden’s attempt to coax Americans into getting the vaccine, a large percentage of the population has rejected this.
Whether for political reasons, disinformation or outright distrust of the medical community, people need to look at the science behind this.
If you are worried this will go into discrimination based on your medical status, then "Medicare for all" should seriously be reconsidered.
Joe Rickey, Madison