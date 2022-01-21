Learn lessons from Norway's economy -- Susan Fiore

My husband and I went to Norway in 2011. When we were in Bergen, the local guide described Norway's economy and what it provides: cradle to grave health care, education including at a university if desired, a decent retirement, and care for the elderly.
Another American on the tour suggested that was possible because of North Sea oil. The guide said they don't touch that -- it belongs to the people and is invested for the future so they can continue to take care of the people.
The American wondered if some people take advantage of the system. The guide responded, "Of course they do." She further explained that nobody likes it, but it's more important that those who need help get it. They pay high taxes, but the minimum wage is equal to $24 an hour, so it evens out. She also explained that Norwegians are one of the top two or three most happy people in the world.
This has made me think about Americans who are deathly afraid that somebody in the United States will get something they didn't earn.
Consequently, the many who need a helping hand don't get it. Ultimately, it costs the taxpayers a lot more than helping them become taxpaying citizens.
Susan Fiore, Verona