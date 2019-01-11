Those who think a wall along the Mexican border should be built should read about the history of the Berlin Wall.
The Berlin Wall was 27 miles long, 12 feet high and up to 4 feet thick. It actually was a double wall with a death strip in between with watchtowers, floodlights, machine guns attached to trip wires, vicious guard dogs, mines, and guards with orders to shoot to kill. The total wall along the entire East German border was more than 90 miles long. Over 5,000 people escaped over, under and through the wall in over 30 years, and more than 130 were shot dead.
President Donald Trump's wall would be nearly 2,000 miles long, through difficult terrain and would cost billions. And it won't work.
Bill Lanz, New Glarus