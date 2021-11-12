Learn lesson from Aaron Rodgers' mistake -- Dennis B. Appleton

The Green Bay Packers last Sunday suffered the ill effects of quarterback Aaron Rodgers' self-indulgent and ill-informed refusal to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
If there's anything positive to be gained from Rodgers' actions, it's the metaphor for what awaits society at large if people continue to remain unvaccinated.
The Packers regrettably demonstrated that they cannot survive this season without Rodgers. As a country, we will be hard pressed to survive the continuing effects of the coronavirus without the vaccine holdouts putting their own selfish agendas aside and doing the right and sensible thing by getting vaccinated.
It's unfortunate that life's learning opportunities often are the result of misfortune. Heeding the lesson we received this past Sunday will go a long way toward avoiding the disastrous effects that await if this is a lesson unlearned.
Dennis B. Appleton, Madison