Leah Spicer will be a new type of leader -- Hank Bothfeld

What a beautiful time of year. It’s life affirming to see our children and families dress up and trick-or-treat on Halloween.

It’s also a time to affirm our democracy. Just as we teach our children and grandchildren Halloween traditions, we also teach them the importance of voting and participating in our American democracy.

As a father and grandfather who raised his children here, it is especially heartwarming to see a new generation of home-grown candidates running for office. We can all be proud knowing our schools, 4-H programs, religious organizations, sports and youth groups are generating citizens who are hardworking and willing to make the sacrifice to keep our democracy strong.

With that in mind, a word of caution. This Halloween election season also brings an onslaught of uninvited ghastly goblins and tricky trolls into our mailboxes, email and social media. Their scheme is to create fear and doubt using outright lies, and doctored photos.

Be alert for these bullies, who are willing to say anything to hold onto power.

I’ll be voting for Leah Spicer, our homegrown candidate for the 51st Assembly District, bringing a fresh, family-centered vision for southwest Wisconsin.

Hank Bothfeld, town of Dodgeville