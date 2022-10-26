 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Leaders were held to higher standards -- Judy Bergeson

I am old.

I'm so old that I remember white buck shoes. I remember the first polio shots. I remember babysitting for 50 cents an hour.

I even remember when people running for local, state or federal office would have a platform or proposals of what they wanted to achieve if elected. If they told lies about their opponent, they were shamed. If they told fabrications about their lives and accomplishments, they were viewed with suspicion. Leaders didn’t lie, didn’t call each other names and didn’t make fun of others.

The conversation was intense but mannerly.

Imagine that.

Judy Bergeson, Beaver Dam

