Here we go again.
John Bolton, who has never served in the military (just like his boss, the president), is rattling the sabers again in the Middle East. He is itching for another war, this time with Iran, based on dubious intelligence. This would likely put more than 120,000 young men and women into harm's way.
President George W. Bush listened to Bolton, Vice President Dick Cheney and false intelligence, and we are still paying the price. Let's send in the old white men who have never served and who avoided Vietnam, and let's see how they like combat. Once soldiers experience combat, they remember and pay a price for the rest of their lives -- if they return.
Wars are imposed on younger men and women by those in power in the name of national security, and at times just for political talking points. For those in power, peace has never been as exciting as war.
But as St. Benedict stated more than 1,500 years ago, "Seek peace and pursue it." That's a quote we would all do well to heed in these unsettling times.
Lila Hemlin, Madison