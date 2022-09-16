 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Leaders should legalize marijuana -- Robby Ree

We live in a state where the Republican leadership forces kids to illegally acquire medicine for their ill parents. Where people who served this country fear prosecution for medicine they need. Where developing an illness also comes with the reality of being treated less than human.

Don't forget that the prohibition on marijuana was nothing more than a war on hippies, minorities and another way to control women. Remember the claims of "reefer madness" from leaders such as former Presidents Richard Nixon and Ronald Reagan.

This isn't right. Political leaders should be ashamed. What's going on in this state is horrible.

Please, legalize cannabis. Thank you.

Robby Ree, Stoughton

