I was very sad to read that Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, are considering legislative ways to limit the powers of the governor in response to the election of Democrat Tony Evers.
These Republican Party leaders forget they represent all of the people from their respective areas, and their actions will affect all people in this state. They are operating under the inaccurate beliefs that they are accountable only to the Republican Party and certain special interest groups.
When I was in school, the most important lessons taught in my civics class were that it is the job of elected officials to (1) represent all of the people and (2) work with the other party to find the best ways to do that. Perhaps Speaker Vos and Sen. Fitzgerald need to be reminded of those things.
I hope Gov. Scott Walker will tell them to stop this line of action. What Wisconsin needs now is for our elected officials to work together for the best interest of the whole state. If they can do this, good things will happen.
Mark Hazelwood, Sauk City