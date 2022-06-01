Leaders must stop more gun violence -- Marilyn Larsen

I used to live across the street from a state office building where I would often look out the window to see our U.S. flag at half-staff. I would wonder what it was this time -- who were we remembering and why?

I jotted down the first stanza of a poem, which sat unfinished for several years. The most recent mass shootings inspired me to finish it:

Rise to the top

Come down halfway

Our nation’s flag

Starts another day

Remembering lives lost

At the hands of another

Someone’s child or parent,

Sister or brother

Until we stop arguing

Over who is to blame

As citizens of this country

We should all feel shame

This old proverb should guide us

As our nation’s battle call:

‘United we stand

Divided we fall’

Enough with the stubbornness,

The bickering, the false pride;

Mass killings should fuel action

For those who have died.

So to the leaders of our land

You must figure out how

To solve this humanitarian crisis

And stop gun violence now.

Marilyn Larsen, Rhinelander