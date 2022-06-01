Leaders must stop more gun violence -- Marilyn Larsen

I used to live across the street from a state office building where I would often look out the window to see our U.S. flag at half-staff. I would wonder what it was this time -- who were we remembering and why?
I jotted down the first stanza of a poem, which sat unfinished for several years. The most recent mass shootings inspired me to finish it:
Rise to the top
Come down halfway
Our nation’s flag
Starts another day
Remembering lives lost
At the hands of another
Someone’s child or parent,
Sister or brother
Until we stop arguing
Over who is to blame
As citizens of this country
People are also reading…
We should all feel shame
This old proverb should guide us
As our nation’s battle call:
‘United we stand
Divided we fall’
Enough with the stubbornness,
The bickering, the false pride;
Mass killings should fuel action
For those who have died.
So to the leaders of our land
You must figure out how
To solve this humanitarian crisis
And stop gun violence now.
Marilyn Larsen, Rhinelander