Again I gazed at my TV with disbelief as students in Santa Clarita, California, filed out of Saugus High School with terror on their faces and with hands held above their heads.
How could a fellow classmate have planned such a horrific slaughter on his 16th birthday? Can't we recognize hopelessness and despair in our fellow human beings and somehow reach out with kindness and effective health care interventions?
One thing I feel for certain -- politicians such as state Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, and U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., bear some level of guilt for blocking debate and voting on sensible gun control legislation supported by the majority of Americans.
Mary Lou Reisch, Madison