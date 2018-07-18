House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Janesville, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh and the other Republican Party leaders can pretend to distance themselves from President Donald Trump, but when it comes to taking action, they back him 100 percent.
If Speaker Ryan and Sen. Johnson wanted to show real leadership they would take meaningful action to address our election vulnerabilities.
Recently, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats warned that Russian government actors were targeting government agencies (in addition to businesses in the energy, nuclear, water, aviation and critical manufacturing sectors).
I am calling on our elected leaders, at all levels, to take the threat that these attacks represent seriously and do everything possible to make sure we have a robust and secure election system.
Carol Van Hulle, Madison