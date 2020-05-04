Leaders must save safety net programs -- Don Thornton

The financial perils of Medicare and Social Security are once again in the news. Unemployment and unprecedented government deficits are threatening the solvency of these safety nets.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Although these programs are tremendously popular, some conservatives have been trying to dismantle them since President Franklin Roosevelt first implemented Social Security.

They are needed more now than ever, due to the very concerns that are threatening them. Ordinary people need a source of income and health resources in old age and other times of need. The unemployed need a safety net and will be limited to what they can personally save for their old age.

There is a simple solution. Currently, Social Security is only taxed on income up to $137,700. By doubling that cutoff, Social Security would be solvent for much longer. And a portion of that extra could be dedicated to Medicare needs.

If the upper limit was eliminated completely, both could be solvent forever.

The people overwhelmingly approve of the safety net programs. Many politicians do not and that must change. Every individual should do what they can to keep our elected officials informed of the importance of our societal contracts with those who need and deserve these programs.

Don Thornton, Madison