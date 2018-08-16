President Donald Trump, America's bully in chief, has returned to his Twitter hammer to urge a boycott of Harley-Davidson.

It appears the orange one is still miffed that Harley executives said Trump's tariff war would cost the company about $100 million a year and force it to move some production overseas.

Hands on Wisconsin: Trump backers boycott Harley-Davidson President Donald Trump is encouraging a boycott of Harley-Davidson after the motorcycle company decided to move certain operations overseas to…

Apparently, in Trump's world successful American companies are supposed to suck it up and take one for the team. That's not the way free enterprise is supposed to work in America.

Subscribe to Breaking News! Get breaking news stories sent to you as they develop! Sign Up! I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site consitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

It's long past time for the Republican Party to return to its historic core principles of free markets, lowering deficits and debt and supporting American businesses. And it's time for GOP stalwarts such as Gov. Scott Walker and House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Janesville, to speak up to support those core principles.

These leaders should stand up and defend this iconic Wisconsin business, possibly the best known Wisconsin brand in the world.

Richard Berg, Middleton