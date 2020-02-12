Leaders must protect entitlements -- Gene Bier

No matter which party wins in November, changes to Social Security and Medicare will be considered. A number of questions should be posed before that election takes place so voters can consider their options.
Will the wage level that is subject to the Federal Insurance Contributions Act be raised significantly? Will the age that you are eligible for Social Security or Medicare be raised? Will means testing be required for either benefit? Will benefits will remain the same at a certain age?
Some of the Democratic candidates have thrown out some numbers, but I would like to see both parties come forward with solid plans.
Entitlements are an issue because previous administrations have borrowed that money for other purposes. We have seen those funds used for tax cuts, unjustified wars and other purely political benefits. They often would promise to put that money in a "lock box," but those promises were never honored.
Changes are coming. Let's make sure they make sense and protect citizens who have paid in to those programs their whole lives. They are called entitlements because we are indeed entitled to receive them.
Gene Bier, Milton